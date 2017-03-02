Texas Continues to Lead U.S. C-store Count
Industry finds fewer single-store owners are selling fuel.
New brand launched by military veterans-turned-firefighters.
Five popular flavors are matched with a corresponding emotion.
CEO Marty Barrington sees more widespread distribution.
Deal includes "The Road to Boston" digital campaign.
Scrubbers are specially designed for environments with heavy foot traffic.
Election, gas prices, promos weigh on the category.
New Kalibrate solution increased profitability at 56 c-stores.
The new president’s major policy proposals could impact consolidation.