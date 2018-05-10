The 2017 Forecast for Candy
Dollar sales are projected to be up, but unit volume will not keep pace.
Dollar sales are projected to be up, but unit volume will not keep pace.
Cinnamon and vanilla flavors featured in the limited-time blend.
Dollar sales are projected to be up, but unit volume will not keep pace.
Hawaii and California have the higher age.
Nine others have proposals on the table for 2017.
Product billed as America's first ready-to-drink premium wheatgrass drink.
Projections are positive for both packaged and alcoholic beverages.
Virgin founder encourages retailers to think like entrepreneurs.
Before you even break ground, missteps could cost you thousands.