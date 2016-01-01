-
About Swisher International, Inc.
Jacksonville
FL
(800) 874-9720
http://www.swisher.com
[email protected]
2531
Jacksonville, Florida-based Swisher International has manufactured quality tobacco products since 1861.
Naturals King Size is available in four styles: original, yellow, blue, and menthol.
Swisher International, Inc.
Swisher’s objective is to provide our customers with the best possible product and sales experience, while also providing needed expertise in specific market dynamics. The foundation of our efforts has been a balanced portfolio approach, with an intense focus on innovation, analytics, and execution of winning strategies concentrated on the success of the entire Other Tobacco Products (including cigars and smokeless tobacco options) category.
Contact Name: Bill Dunn
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone: 800-874-9720
Fax Number: 800-628-4675
Address: 459 E. 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Website: swisher.com