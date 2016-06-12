Jeff Greisch

In-depth features and insights from the convenience retail industry
New CPG releases, updates and announcements
Industry leaders with an eye on ethical and sustainable innovation
Keep an eye on competitive retail food channels
Make better business decisions leveraging our expert insights
Features top industry professionals making an impact
The latest news on convenience store mergers and acquisitions
News on operational programs at corporate and store levels
Trends leveraging technology to improve the convenience channel
The latest marketing campaigns from in-store to social media
News on government legislation, regulation and legal issues
Highlights new products and promotions
News, trends and research affecting the candy and snacks category
Consumer insights, industry innovations and more impacting fuels
Tobacco merchandising news, regulations, changes and innovations
From industry staples to new product launches in beverages
Coverage of new products and trends in prepared foods and more
News and trends in HBC, general merchandise, services and more
Tips and techniques being used to drive profits and efficiencies
Experiences and highlights from store owners and proprietors
Hear from peers setting new trends and sharing successes
Convenience Store News Small Operator focuses on the unique needs of the more than 95,000 independent convenience store operators in North America.
Make better business decisions with unbiased market research reports from IRI, Nielsen, NPD Group and more
An update on the largest convenience store chains of 2014
Insights into the fastest-growing convenience store chains, with store count figures and analysis.
Connect with convenience industry buyers to accelerate sales with this dynamic online database.
Consumer trends and actionable insights
Access our library of exclusive convenience store industry research reports and resources
Locate your next c-store product supplier with our robust online database. Search by product category, region, company name and more.
Nominate your company to be among the top convenience store industry leaders and innovators
Annually honoring outstanding women making their mark in the convenience channel.
The NACS Show brings together convenience and fuel retailing industry professionals for four days of learning, buying and selling.
The Foodservice Innovators Awards recognize the retailers that are leading the Convenience industry in one of the most important categories today: Foodservice.
This exclusive, beverage retailing conference and roundtable will bring together approximately 25 retailer executives from the convenience store industry to discuss the latest trends and strategies.
Stay on top of the latest convenience store trends and insights with our educational events and webcasts
An exclusive, invitation-only, foodservice conference and roundtable. Get actionable foodservice information and insights that will lead to increased sales and improved shopper engagement.
CSNews honors the fastest-growing retailers in the c-store industry.