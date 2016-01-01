-
Islip
NY
(800) 645-9048
http://www.cookiesunited.com
839
Cookies United
Cookies United is a full service commercial bakery with 50 plus years in the baking industry. We are excited to introduce two of our newest product lines, Cake Bites & Bake Shop Bites. Our Cake Bite line has re-invented the classic Italian rainbow layer cookie and offering it in a convenient grab and go package! The Bake Shop Bite line up is full of some of our all time bakery favorites like our Macaroon, Peanutter, Brownie and The “S” Cookie. We are proud to bring these one of a kind bakery treats to the on the go world!
