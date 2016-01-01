-
Created for those on the move, new Drink Chobani™ yogurt beverage is a refreshing drinkable yogurt that combines real fruit and vegetables
Chobani
Created for those on the move, new Drink Chobani™ yogurt beverage is a refreshing drinkable yogurt that combines real fruit and vegetables with creamy low-fat Chobani Greek yogurt. With delicious flavors like Mix’t Berries, Straw’ Nana, Mangolicious and Apple Veg, it’s the perfect one-handed snack to enjoy on the go, at home or in the office. Plus, each bottle contains 1/3 less sugar than other yogurt drinks,* is an excellent source of protein and is made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients.
* Drink ChobaniTM Yogurt Drink: 22g sugar per 10oz; other adult yogurt drinks: 33g sugar (average) per 10oz.
