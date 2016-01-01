E.g., 12/22/2016
Featured Suppliers

Swisher
Swisher International, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Swisher International has manufactured quality tobacco products since 1861.

Chobani
Chobani

Created for those on the move, new Drink Chobani™ yogurt beverage is a refreshing drinkable yogurt that combines real fruit and vegetables

Chef Cut
Chef’s Cut Real Jerky

Every Chef’s Cut Real Jerky product is made using hand-cut, premium pieces of meat that are marinated with real ingredients and cured using

Nat Sherman
Nat Sherman International, Inc.

Naturals King Size is available in four styles: original, yellow, blue, and menthol.

Campbell
Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is a global food company headquartered in Camden, N.J., with annual sales of more than $8 billion.

Calbee North America

Harvest

Harvest Snaps® has been manufactured by Calbee North America since 2001. The Harvest Snaps brand philosophy is driven by minimal ingredients and minimal processing, great taste and the naturally better-for-you benefits of a legume-based snack. Harvest Snaps Snapea Crisps and Lentil Bean are available in six delicious flavors and offer a low sodium, high protein and fiber snack alternative in each satisfyingly crunchy bite. New this fall is the Harvest Snaps Black Bean snaps in Habanero and Mango Chile Lime. For more information about Harvest Snaps, visit www.HarvestSnaps.com.

Contact:
Wayne Brown
Phone: 707-427-2500
Email address: [email protected]
Address: Calbee North America, 2600 Maxwell Way, Fairfield, CA 94534